News Release: City Closed July 4 in Observance of Independence Day

City Closed July 4 in Observance of Independence Day

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2019) – City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The services and facilities below will operate on a holiday schedule.

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections take place on Thursday, July 4. Thursday’s collections take place Wednesday, July 3. All other collections remain the same.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Thursday, July 4.

* The Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Public Libraries are closed on Thursday, July 4.

* Greensboro Transit Authority will operate hourly service from 6 am to 10 pm on Thursday, July 4. GTCC will not be served by Route 11 on Thursday, July 4. Some downtown bus stops will be affected during holiday activities. GTA administrative offices will also be closed on Thursday, July 4.

* Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

* Community recreation centers, ENERGY at the Park summer playground program, Smith Senior Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, Greensboro Youth Council, Camp Joy, City Beautiful, and Parks and Recreation administrative offices are closed Thursday, July 4. The Greensboro Sportsplex will open to the public on Thursday, July 4 from 3-10 pm. The Greensboro Cultural Center will open on Thursday, July 4 from 11:30 am to 7:30 pm.

* City swimming pools, spraygrounds, parks, gardens, trails, cemeteries, City Lakes, and Gillespie Golf Course are open to the public on their regular operating schedules throughout Independence Day. All facilities resume normal operating hours Thursday, July 5.

