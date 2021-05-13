News Release: City Building Permit Portal Available Online

[A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated]
City Building Permit Portal Available Online
GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2021) – Anyone interested in viewing active building permits in the City can now access them easily from this new online portal – www.greensboro-nc.gov/MonthlyBuildingPermits<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MonthlyBuildingPermits>.
Using the Building Permit Portal, you can filter active building permits by application type, occupancy type, flood plain, land use type, City Council district, and by address. Once you click on a permit on the map, it will display the permit information.
The portal has a permit metrics tab where you can view a comparison of the previous five years of building permits. The portal also contains useful links to permitting, applications, and plan review.
Links to the portal may be found throughout the Engineering and Inspections Department<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/engineering-inspections/developers-contractors/monthly-building-permits> website, as well as on the Development Services<www.greensboro-nc.gov/business/development-services> website.
