News Release: City Boards/Commissions to Conduct Electronic Meetings for Time-sensitive Issues

City Boards/Commissions to Conduct Electronic Meetings for Time-sensitive Issues

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2020) – Effective April 18, City boards and commissions with time-sensitive issues to discuss will be able to conduct meetings electronically while still maintaining the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meetings will be conducted via Zoom, a video conferencing app, and led by City staff liaisons for each board and commission. The liaisons will also be responsible for sharing the appropriate Zoom connection credentials to the appropriate staff, board/commission members and interested residents.

All electronic meetings must:

* Provide public notice of when these meetings are scheduled, which should include the name and contact information of the staff liaison

* Follow standard protocols and procedures for the respective board and commission

* Use Zoom.

For a listing of all City boards and commissions, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/BoardsCommissions<www.greensboro-nc.gov/BoardsCommissions>. Under the “Types of Boards & Commissions” section of that page, there is a linked list of boards. Each link goes to a Web page about that particular board and its staff liaison.

The City’s move to electronic meetings for time-sensitive issues, follows its previous mid-March decision to cancel all board and commission meetings through April 17.

