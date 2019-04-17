News Release: City Awards Contract for 10-Year Affordable Housing Plan

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Awards Contract for 10-Year Affordable Housing Plan

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2019) – The City’s Neighborhood Development Department is entering into a $267,000 contract with consulting firm HR&A Advisors Inc. for the development of a 10-year affordable housing plan for Greensboro. The contract, approved by City Council at its April 16 meeting, also includes having the firm develop:

* A US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Five-Year Consolidated Plan, which is required by HUD

* An Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, also required by HUD

* Recommendations concerning Neighborhood Development’s organizational structure to address the goals and objectives identified in the affordable housing plan.

The consulting services will be funded from HUD Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships programs, the City’s Nussbaum Housing Partnership Revolving Fund, and 2016 City housing bond funds.

HR&A, which has offices in Raleigh and other US cities, estimates the project to take about eight months, with work expected to begin by early summer. Community engagement events will be woven into the process.

