News Release: City Announces Street Resurfacing Projects

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 16, 2019 11:55 am

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336

City Announces Street Resurfacing Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2019) – The City of Greensboro will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23. Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

* Meadowood Street, from Wendover Avenue to Market Street

* Edith Lane, from Meadowood Street to Shelby Drive

* Kemp Road East, from Starmount Drive to W. Friendly Avenue

* Captains Point, from Northern Shores Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac

* Tallwood Court, from Sunfish Point to the end of the cul-de-sac

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE