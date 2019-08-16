News Release: City Announces Street Resurfacing Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Andy Vincent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336

City Announces Street Resurfacing Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2019) – The City of Greensboro will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23. Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

* Meadowood Street, from Wendover Avenue to Market Street

* Edith Lane, from Meadowood Street to Shelby Drive

* Kemp Road East, from Starmount Drive to W. Friendly Avenue

* Captains Point, from Northern Shores Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac

* Tallwood Court, from Sunfish Point to the end of the cul-de-sac

