News Release: City Announces Street Resurfacing Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336
City Announces Street Resurfacing Projects
GREENSBORO, NC (August 16, 2019) – The City of Greensboro will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23. Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
* Meadowood Street, from Wendover Avenue to Market Street
* Edith Lane, from Meadowood Street to Shelby Drive
* Kemp Road East, from Starmount Drive to W. Friendly Avenue
* Captains Point, from Northern Shores Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac
* Tallwood Court, from Sunfish Point to the end of the cul-de-sac
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.