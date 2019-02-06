News Release: City Announces Retail Revival Partnership with eBay

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Announces Retail Revival Partnership with eBay

GREENSBORO, NC (February 6, 2019) – The City of Greensboro, together with online marketplace eBay, announced today that Greensboro has been selected as the latest partner city for Retail Revival , an eBay-led program designed to help small and medium-sized businesses harness the power of ecommerce and global trade.

The third partnership of its kind in the US, Retail Revival Greensboro is a 12-month program for local small business owners looking to leverage eBay’s global marketplace to reach new customers around the world. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay Americas, gathered at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum to celebrate the announcement of the program, which aims to help traditional “Main Street” businesses connect online with eBay’s 179 million active buyers.

“I am looking forward to our partnership with eBay and assisting our local entrepreneurs expand their business to an online marketplace open around the clock,” said Mayor Vaughan. “The Retail Revival program will give local business owners and entrepreneurs the tools they need to expand their customer base domestically and internationally. I am grateful to eBay for choosing Greensboro for its next partnership.”

Through the program, participants will receive ongoing support and resources to get started and scale their business on the eBay platform. This includes customized training, one-on-one coaching, direct access to a dedicated eBay customer service team, and an eBay store subscription – all provided at no cost to participants or to the City. Additionally, eBay will promote these businesses through a variety of marketing channels, helping to bring awareness of their unique stories and products to a global audience.

“As one of the largest online marketplaces in the world, empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses is central to eBay’s business and purpose,” said Chris Librie, head of Global Impact at eBay. “Through the power of eBay’s platform and our millions of shoppers across the globe, we’re committed to making a positive impact on the growth of local retailers and their communities.”

This announcement follows successful Retail Revival U.S. program launches in Akron, OH, and Lansing, MI, as well as a global expansion to Wolverhampton, UK and Halifax, Canada. Cumulatively, these cities have already helped participating small businesses generate millions of dollars in sales and export to over 70 international markets.

Local entrepreneurs interested in the Retail Revival program are encouraged to learn more and apply at ebayinc.com/Greensboro<www.ebayinc.com/Greensboro>.

