News Release: City Announces Next Round of Street Resurfacing Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336
City Announces Next Round of Street Resurfacing Projects
GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2019) – The City of Greensboro will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30. Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
* Kemp Road E. between Starmount Drive and Friendly Avenue
* Meadowood Street between Wendover Avenue and Market Street
* O’Brian Place between Muirfield Drive and Shoal Creek Drive
* Mill Spring Court from Cardinal Wood Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac
* Cardinal Wood Drive between Shoal Creek Drive and River Hills Drive
* Chimney Springs Drive between Bridle Ridge Parkway and Sedgelane Drive
* Dornoch Drive from Lakebend Way to the end of the cul-de-sac.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.