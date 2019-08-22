News Release: City Announces Next Round of Street Resurfacing Projects

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 22, 2019 4:21 pm

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Andy Vincent
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2336

City Announces Next Round of Street Resurfacing Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (August 22, 2019) – The City of Greensboro will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday, August 26, through Friday, August 30. Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

* Kemp Road E. between Starmount Drive and Friendly Avenue

* Meadowood Street between Wendover Avenue and Market Street

* O’Brian Place between Muirfield Drive and Shoal Creek Drive

* Mill Spring Court from Cardinal Wood Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac

* Cardinal Wood Drive between Shoal Creek Drive and River Hills Drive

* Chimney Springs Drive between Bridle Ridge Parkway and Sedgelane Drive

* Dornoch Drive from Lakebend Way to the end of the cul-de-sac.

# # #

Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE