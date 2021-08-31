News Release: City and Summit Rotary to Award $100 Monthly for Student Improvement

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City and Summit Rotary to Award $100 Monthly for Student Improvement

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Summit Rotary Club, is now accepting nominations for its Student Improvement Awards. One Guilford County middle or high school student will be honored monthly for overcoming personal obstacles and making progress in school. Nominations are due by 5 pm on the last day of each month, September to April 2022. Apply online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/teens/student-improvement-award>.

Winners receive a $100 gift card and a plaque and are honored at the rotary club’s monthly luncheon. They are also eligible for the Student of the Year Award. The adult nominator will receive a $50 gift card.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors, or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, call 336-373-7617 or email sia@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:sia@greensboro-nc.gov>.

