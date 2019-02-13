News Release: City and Local Agency Team Up for ‘#100Homes’ Campaign

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City and Local Agency Team Up for ‘#100Homes’ Campaign

GREENSBORO, NC (February 13, 2019) – Wanted: One hundred potential first-time homebuyers interested in purchasing a home in Greensboro by December 31.

Called “#100Homes,” this campaign’s goals are to:

· Convert Greensboro renters into homebuyers and rebuild east Greensboro almost a year after a tornado cut a destructive swath through that part of the city

· Promote affordable homeownership city-wide.

The campaign will involve the City’s Neighborhood Development Department and Housing Consultants Group (HCG), a Greensboro agency the City contracts with to provide housing counseling services under its Housing Connect GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/learn-more-about/housing-connect-gso> program umbrella.

Each time a person or family buys a Greensboro home and is assisted through Housing Connect GSO, their picture will be taken at their new home. This includes folks who purchase with or without help from the City’s redesigned down payment and closing cost assistance program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/neighborhood-development/learn-more-about/housing-connect-gso/financial-assistance> (DPA). The picture and the number of homebuyer they are up until 100 will be posted on social media outlets to note how close the campaign is getting to its 100 homes goal.

HCG is working with local realtors and lenders to track Greensboro homes that are available, shown to potential buyers, and purchased.

The concept of #100Homes is the brain child of Sofia Crisp, HCG executive director, who says the campaign evolved after working with tornado victims in that area who lost their houses. Many were spending about $800 a month for rent for substandard housing. “We can help them do better,” Crisp says. “It’s a matter of changing behaviors and mindsets, and creating opportunities. We want to help anyone own a home in Greensboro. The resources available are for everyone who is eligible.”

Crisp adds that one out of every two program’s applicants – about 45 families – starting the Housing Connect GSO process toward homeownership end up buying a home in east Greensboro.

“The fact that many new homebuyers are purchasing in east Greensboro is proof of that area’s viability and positive future,” says Stan Wilson, director of the City’s Neighborhood Development Department.

“We are determined to help 100 more families purchase their own homes throughout the city by the end of this year,” he adds.

