News Release: City and County Groups Promote Purple Thursday on October 20

City and County Groups Promote Purple Thursday on October 20

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2022) – The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) encourage public participation in Purple Thursday on October 20.

Purple Thursday is a national day of action held annually during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Community members are asked to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence, demonstrate a commitment to promoting healthy relationships, and show support for victims.

The public is invited to share photos of people wearing purple and messages of hope to survivors on the City’s Human Rights Facebook<www.facebook.com/greensborohumanrights> page and on social media with the hashtag #PurpleThursday. Photos may also be e-mailed to International Services and Language Access Coordinator Jodie Stanley<mailto:jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=From%20The%20Wear%20Purple%20Press%20Release> by 4 pm Thursday for posting.

City and County staff dressed in purple are encouraged to gather on the front steps of the Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St., at noon, Thursday, October 20 for a group photo. Trees in front of the MMOB and the Greene Street Parking Deck will be lit with purple lighting in the evening.

The public is encouraged to watch a YouTube video to learn the signs of abuse and visit the FJC website<www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/family-justice-center> for a listing of available domestic violence resources. The FJC offers a wide range of supportive services, including victim advocacy, safety planning, legal counsel, medical assistance, and shelter access.

CSW’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro. Learn more about the Commission online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/csw>. Contact Jodie Stanley in the Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038 for more information.

