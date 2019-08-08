News Release: City and Cone Health Host Arts Program for Parkinson’s Patients

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City and Cone Health Host Arts Program for Parkinson’s Patients

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2019) – The City of Greensboro, Cone Health, and community partners will offer Parkinson’s and the Arts (PARTS Program) beginning August 20. This free program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance, art, music, drama and improv comedy as therapy. It will be offered on Tuesdays, from 11 am to noon, at the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To register, call 336-373-2547 or email music@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:music@greensboro-nc.gov>.

Program Dates:

Dance, August 20 to October 8

Hosted by the Dance Project. It incorporates physical exercise, cognitive tasks, sensory experience, emotional expression and social interaction. As a multidimensional activity, dance has the potential to address many of the challenges faced by patients.

Music, October 22 to December 10

Hosted by the Music Center of City Arts. Music therapy may have a role in helping those with Parkinson’s. One particular technique is known as rhythmic auditory cueing, in which rhythm is used to facilitate movement and improve gait. Music is a great way to provide that rhythm. Drumming has long been a part of traditional healing rituals worldwide, and is increasingly being utilized as a therapeutic strategy.

Art, January 14 to March 3

Hosted by GreenHill Center. Art therapy enhances the lives of people with Parkinson’s. A small study showed clay art improved hand dexterity, mood, and quality of life. There is evidence that people with Parkinson’s might experience an increase in creativity or even develop a new interest in creative pursuits and expression.

Drama and Improv, March 17 to May 5

Hosted by the Drama Center of City Arts. Theatre games help to cultivate focus, improve communication, and promote well-being for people with Parkinson’s. In these lively classes, participants get a chance to express themselves non-verbally through movement and music activities. To aid in cognition and memory skills, improvisational games present fun challenges to solve.

