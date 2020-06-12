News Release: City Adopts Street Mural Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ryan Deal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-601-9594

City Adopts Street Mural Program

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2020) – The City of Greensboro has announced a process through which artists may request consideration to install temporary mural projects on public streets. Artists or organizations can find more information about the Street Mural process and how to submit for consideration at www.creativegreensboro.com.

The Street Mural Program was created based on requests from the local creative community and in the spirit of similar creative expressions currently taking shape in cities across the world. The approval process will be managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture. The City seeks to support this program through facilitation of a review and approval process and coordination of necessary city services to allow for installation. This program will not provide direct funding to support applicant costs related to the project.

“While we will help support the process, it is important that the community lead the mural efforts,” said Ryan Deal, Chief Creative Economy Officer. Artists will be asked to demonstrate past experience successfully completing outdoor mural projects. Projects will also need to align to guidelines regarding materials used, mural location, and artwork suitability. Read the Street Mural Program guidelines<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=45973> for more details.

Requests for consideration will be reviewed by a Street Mural Review Committee and responses will be provided as quickly as possible. The committee will be comprised of City employees and local members of the arts community: Jocelyn Brown, of the African American Atelier; Roy Carter, associate visual arts professor at NC A&T; Claudia Femenias, chair of Casa Azul; Darlene McClinton, co-owner of The Artist Bloc and grants manager for ArtsGreensboro; and pubic art consultant Cheryl Stewart.

For more information about the Street Mural Program, contact Deal at 336-373-7998 or ryan.deal@greensboro-nc.gov.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.