News Release: City Adjusts Week’s Trash and Recycling Collections

City Adjusts Week’s Trash and Recycling Collections
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2022) – The City of Greensboro is postponing its solid waste collections by one day for the remainder of the week.
· Monday’s collection will move to Wednesday.
· Tuesday’s routes will be completed Thursday.
· Thursday’s routes will be completed Friday.
· Friday’s routes will be completed Saturday.
Yard waste collection has been canceled for the week of January 18-22.
