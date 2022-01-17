News Release: City Adjusts Week’s Trash and Recycling Collections

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Adjusts Week’s Trash and Recycling Collections

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2022) – The City of Greensboro is postponing its solid waste collections by one day for the remainder of the week.

· Monday’s collection will move to Wednesday.

· Tuesday’s routes will be completed Thursday.

· Thursday’s routes will be completed Friday.

· Friday’s routes will be completed Saturday.

Yard waste collection has been canceled for the week of January 18-22.

