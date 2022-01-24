News Release: City Adjusts Trash and Recycling Collections for Week of January 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
City Adjusts Trash and Recycling Collections for Week of January 24
GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2022) – Due to inclement weather, the City of Greensboro is revising its solid waste collection for the week of January 24.
* Last Friday’s collection, January 21, will be completed Monday, January 24.
* Monday’s collection will move to Tuesday.
* Tuesday’s collection will move to Wednesday.
* Thursday’s and Friday’s collections will remain the same.
For up-to-date information on all City related closings and cancellations, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.
