News Release: City Adjusts Trash and Recycling Collections for Week of January 24

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Adjusts Trash and Recycling Collections for Week of January 24

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2022) – Due to inclement weather, the City of Greensboro is revising its solid waste collection for the week of January 24.

* Last Friday’s collection, January 21, will be completed Monday, January 24.

* Monday’s collection will move to Tuesday.

* Tuesday’s collection will move to Wednesday.

* Thursday’s and Friday’s collections will remain the same.

For up-to-date information on all City related closings and cancellations, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>