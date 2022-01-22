News Release: City Adjusts Trash and Recycling Collections for January 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Adjusts Trash and Recycling Collections for January 22

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2022) – Today’s residential trash and recycling collections have been canceled. These collections, which were Friday’s usual routes, will now take place on Monday, January 24.

For up-to-date information on all City related closings and cancellations, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>