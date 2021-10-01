News Release: City Accepting Requests for American Rescue Plan Funding Until November 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Accepting Requests for American Rescue Plan Funding Until November 5

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is now accepting applications from local organizations that are seeking funds under the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP). ARP allocated $59.4 million to Greensboro for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery. Interested parties must review program details and submit an application at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP>. The deadline to apply is November 5.

Review the application instructions and additional information<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=50162> before submitting a proposal. Funding requests will be reviewed by City staff based on a set of evaluation criteria<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=50154&t=637685275877951487>. Awards will be announced in early 2022. All funds must be spent by the end of the 2026.

Application Assistance

Budget and Evaluation staff will be available to assist applicants on the follow days:

* October 5, 11 am to 12 noon, via Zoom<zoom.us/j/97550631491?pwd=QU1DUGRHczJ1V1BQTmJlUVpWbUZvUT09#success>

* October 7, 1-2 pm, via Zoom<zoom.us/j/96958033015?pwd=VGpWLzJ5enB5VTRmMFdYNGpDVlBWQT09>

* October 13, 6-7 pm, via Zoom<zoom.us/j/92836865560?pwd=MFg2K002b3BrTkdsUTlkOFNDVkhpQT09>

* October 21, 1-4 pm, Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S Elm-Eugene St.

* October 26, 6-7 pm, via Zoom<zoom.us/j/97277383521?pwd=UExyS3ZseWJGdTZJQTRLeDNqOWJBUT09>

* November 1, 11 am to 12 noon, via Zoom<zoom.us/j/98239073325?pwd=YlBHN1h3aGx4SjlhWG13UzB5Qm1sQT09>

ARP designates a variety of ways the federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic, including supporting public health response; replacing public sector revenue loss; improving water and sewer infrastructure; addressing economic impacts that harmed workers, families, small business and other industries; providing premium pay for essential workers; and investing in broadband infrastructure. The law does not allow the money to be spent on a tax rate reduction or to delay a tax increase.

The City of Greensboro is also asking applicants to identify how the funding would address a community need and whether this need has been identified in an existing City planning effort, such as the affordable housing plan<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Housing-GSO-HRA-Greensboro-Affordable-Housing-Plan> or the comprehensive plan<online.encodeplus.com/regs/greensboro-nc-comp/>. Funding requests must also support one of the City Council’s strategic priorities.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP>.

