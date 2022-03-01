News Release: City Accepting Proposals for Mixed-Use Development of MLK Jr. Drive Property

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Hart Crane

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2748

City Accepting Proposals for Mixed-Use Development of MLK Jr. Drive Property

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2022) – The Planning Department, in conjunction with the Greensboro Housing Development Partnership, is now accepting electronic proposals for the mixed-use development of a property within the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North Initiative<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/12974/636510647144300000> of the Ole Asheboro Redevelopment Area<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/5436/636510647144300000>. Deadline for proposal submissions is March 29.

Located at 802 Pearson St., this 3.9 acres of land is part of a focused redevelopment effort by the City and community residents. Proposals should include residential and commercial components, and incorporate the Downtown Greenway, which cuts through the property.

The Request for Proposals<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/51999/637816403448581500> contains all the necessary information. A question and answer period is also now open through March 15. Email<mailto:hart.crane@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=802%20Pearson%20St.> your questions. After March 15, all questions and answers will be posted on this project’s Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/learn-more-about/redevelopment/redevelopment/ole-asheboro>.

The price of the property will be determined according to fair market value and is negotiable based on demonstrated gaps in the development budget.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>