News Release: City Accepting Proposals for Development of 12 Single-Family Homes in Ole Asheboro

City Accepting Proposals for Development of 12 Single-Family Homes in Ole Asheboro
GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2022) – The Planning Department, in conjunction with the Greensboro Housing Development Partnership, is now accepting proposals for single-family home development of 12 properties within the Ole Asheboro Redevelopment Area<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/5436/636510647144300000>.
The 12 sites, highlighted in this Property Portfolio<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/52019/637831104746927493>, are scattered among the area and their development is part of a focused redevelopment effort by the City and community residents.
Gap financing of up to $50,000 per lot is available upon successful demonstration of a gap in the development budget. All information, including how to request gap financing and how to demonstrate a gap in the development budget, can be found in the Request for Proposal<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/52003/637816403916270000> (RFP) document. This RFP will remain open until all lots have been developed.
Price of the properties will be determined by a certified appraiser according to fair market value.
Questions? Contact planning’s Hart Crane at 336-373-2748 or by email<mailto:hart.crane@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=Ole%20Asheboro%20Redevelopment>.
