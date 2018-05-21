News Release: Church Street Lanes Close Beginning May 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Church Street Lanes Close Beginning May 22
GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – Beginning at 9 am Tuesday, May 22, the center lanes of Church Street between Washington and E. Market streets will be closed due to water line replacement. Only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction. The work is expected to continue daily through September 1.
Then, the center lanes of Church Street between E. Market and Lindsay streets will be closed as a continuation of the project. Only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction. That part of the job is expected to continue daily through November.
Motorists are urged to avoid these areas or expect extended delays. Questions? Call Melinda King at 336-373-2372.
