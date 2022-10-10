News Release: Choreographer Plew Presents ‘Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow’ October 27-29

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Choreographer Plew Presents ‘Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow’ October 27-29

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host choreographer Carrie Plew for a Residency at the Hyers in October. The residency will culminate with “Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow,” an evening of dance performances, at 7:30 pm, October 27-29 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center,­ 200 N. Davie St. Performances are free to attend with a suggested donation of $15. More information is available at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

About the Performance

“Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow” is choreography presented in five sections. Over the course of the evening, dancers will perform works inspired by body, effort, shape, and space, the four main categories of Laban Movement Analysis (LBMA). LBMA is a method and language for describing, visualizing, interpreting, and documenting human movement.

“In our rehearsal process, we used our time in the dance studio like a laboratory,” Plew said. “We experimented. We played with concepts. I wanted to stay true to my original plan for the production, which was to create one dance that could represent, as purely as possible, the ideas in each main category of Laban Movement Analysis. The process has been thrilling and challenging.”

Performer Mandi Taylor said working with Plew has been playful and challenging.

“The agency Carrie gives allows me to explore and interpret the elements in a way that feels authentic,” Taylor said.

About Plew

As an LBMA student, Plew has spent the last two years investigating the work of Rudolf Laban and Irmgard Bartenieff, and their approach to observing and articulating movement expression in the human body. This production represents the culmination of Plew’s studies at the Laban/Bartenieff Institute for Movement Studies.

About The Residency at the Hyers

The program offered by Creative Greensboro provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2974.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

