News Release: Children’s Theatre Production of “The Princess and the Goblin” Held October 25-27

Children’s Theatre Production of “The Princess and the Goblin” Held October 25-27

GREENSBORO, NC (October 10, 2019) – The Drama Center presents “The Princess and the Goblin,” 7:30 pm. Friday, October 25; 11 am and 2 pm Saturday, October 26, and 2 pm Sunday, October 27, in the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com>.

“The Princess and the Goblin” is a perfect way to celebrate Halloween. A princess learns how to overcome her fears and become self-reliant when she has to confront a group of nasty goblins. Audience members are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the show and take part in the costume parade.

Ticket can also be purchased by calling the box office at 336-335-6426.

Photo courtesy of Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint.

Left to right: “The Princess and the Goblin” cast members Ben Smith (as Hyde), Jakii Brooks (as Lootie), Corrina Dillon (as Princess Irene), Ethan Gers (as Curdie), and Alivia Philyaw (as Glump)

