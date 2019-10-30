News Release: Children’s Theatre Presents Free Performance of Touring Show

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Children’s Theatre Presents Free Performance of Touring Show

“The Fisherman and His Wife”

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2019) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre will present a free preview performance of the touring show “The Fisherman and His Wife, at 7:30 pm, Friday, November 15, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St.

The touring show is designed to introduce elementary school students to the magic of live theatre and is available for bookings throughout the 2019-20 school year. The show is a lively, humorous version of the Grimm fairy tale. It’s loaded with audience participation, laughs, and a wonderful moral about the perils of greed. A study guide is available free of charge.

The running time is approximately 45 minutes and the action will engage students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. The cost is $300. There is a 20 percent discount if you book the show at the preview performance. Scholarships are available.

For more information, contact Rosina Whitfield at Rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2728.

Photo courtesy of Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint.

Photo caption: (Left to right) Haven Barrier, Drew McGinniss, Sylvia Moorefield, and Camille Abbot, the cast of the Fisherman and His Wife.

