News Release: Children’s Theater Presents “The Pirate’s Jules” October 11-12, 18-19

Children’s Theater Presents “The Pirate’s Jules” October 11-12, 18-19

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2019) – The Drama Center is expanding its Children’s Theater program to include a new series of interactive plays for young audiences and their families, beginning with “The Pirate’s Jules” at 9:30 am, October 11, 12, 18 and 19 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. The performance is 30 minutes and recommended for audiences aged 3-9.

Come along for the voyage as a band of whacky pirates follow young Julia through some fun-filled clues to find her father’s treasure. This dastardly group of buccaneers will remind us all to make the best of the here and now, and appreciate the treasure of family and friends.

In the mood for more fun? Make a morning of it and stop by storytime at the Central Library, 200 N. Church St., immediately after the performance.

For more information about the Drama Center, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-335-6426.

