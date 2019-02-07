News Release: Child Abuse Arrest

Child Abuse Arrest

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 7, 2019) – On February 6, 2019 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to a local medical facility in reference to a possible child abuse investigation. Through the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Ashlun Godfrey, B/F, 25 of Greensboro with Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Physical Injury and Assault by Strangulation. Due to the victim being a child, no further information is available at this time. Godfrey is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $30,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

