News Release: Chief’s Ride For Charity On September 25

Greensboro Police Chief’s Ride for Charity

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2021) – If you are a motorcycle rider, know a motorcycle rider, or just want to support a great cause, the Greensboro Police Department and Riding High Harley Davidson will be holding the Chief’s Ride for Charity Saturday, September 25.

Come out to support Greensboro Police Department’s efforts in fundraising for Communities In Schools of Greater Greensboro. The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

This will be a fun community event. The escorted ride will be a fun and beautiful ride for riders of all levels. Food will also be served at the conclusion of the ride.

You can register the day of the event at Riding High Harley located at 3036 NC Hwy 68 High Point, NC. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. 100 percent of all proceeds go to Communities In Schools. The ride is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger. For questions and information contact Greensboro Police Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.

