News Release: Chief’s Charity Ride to Raise Money for Special Olympics

Chief’s Charity Ride to Raise Money for Special Olympics

GREENSBORO, NC (Oct. 23, 2018) – If you are a motorcycle rider, know a motorcycle rider, or just want to support a great cause, the Greensboro Police Department and Riding High Harley Davidson will be holding the first annual Chief’s Charity Ride Saturday, October 27.

Come out to support Greensboro Police Department’s efforts in fundraising for Special Olympics North Carolina and the nearly 40,000 athletes across our state! This will be a fun community event. Events will include a ride laid out by GPD motor officers, a live demonstration by the Greensboro Police Motor Unit, a slow ride competition, music, and food.

In addition, there will be a raffle to win two custom painted helmets, Special Olympics North Carolina gear, and other cool gifts. The winner of the Slow Ride Competition will win a $100 Harley Davidson gift card!

You can register by visiting the link give.classy.org/GPDChiefsRide2018 or you can register the day of the event. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the ride starts at 10:30 a.m. 100 percent of all proceeds go to Special Olympics North Carolina. The ride is $35 for a single rider and that includes 1 shirt and1 raffle ticket. It is $45 for double riders and that includes 1 shirt and 1 raffle ticket. For questions and information contact Chris Patterson at (336) 373-2085.

