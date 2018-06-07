News Release: Charges Filed in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive

Charges Filed in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2018) – The Greensboro Police department has charged Walda Jones in connection to the motor vehicle crash on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive that occurred on May 27, 2018. The Crash Reconstruction Unit investigation determined that Ms. Jones failed to yield right of way to Timothy Kellam. Ms. Jones is charged with Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle and Failure to Yield Right of Way to a Motorcycle causing serious injury/death.

On May 27, 2018 at 8:47pm, Greensboro Police responded to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

Ms. Walda Jones, 66 of Greensboro, NC was operating her 2012 Nissan Sentra north on Summit Av. Mr. Timothy Kellam,33 of Greensboro, NC was operating a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Summit Av. As Ms. Jones was making a left turn onto Textile Dr the crash occurred.

Mr. Kellam was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash. Ms. Jones was not injured in the crash.

