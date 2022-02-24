News Release: Chapman Street Closed February 28 to March 5

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246
Chapman Street Closed February 28 to March 5
GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2022) – Chapman Street, from Gate City Boulevard to Spring Garden Street, will be closed from 7 am to 5:30 pm February 28 to March 5 for railroad bridge repairs. Drivers should use an alternate route.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>