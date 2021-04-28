News Release: Changing the Game: Community Connections Initiative to Hold Youth Job Resource Fair

Correction: The Date is May 2, 2021

Changing the Game: Community Connections Initiative to Hold Youth Job Resource Fair

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2021) – On May 2, the Community Connections Initiative will host a job resource fair for youth between the ages of 14 to 24 years old at Peeler Recreation Center located at 1300 Sykes Ave. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about resume writing, gain tips on interviewing, and learn soft skills to prepare them for jobs.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with youth mentoring organizations like Punch for Pounds and The Urban Renaissance Culture, as well as job readiness programs like NC Works NextGen Program.

In March of 2021 Greensboro Police Chief Brian James called on the community to get 500 young people, ages 14-24 employed this summer. The Changing the Game: Community Initiative is working to fulfill that goal by working with local employers to find 500 jobs in Greensboro.

The Community Connections committee members are ready to hear from employers in all industries including retail, hospitality, recreation and manufacturing. If you are an employer and would like hire for this summer please visit the employer jobs portal at www.signupgenius.com/go/teenjobsgso2021

Employers can fill out the number and type of positions available and the Community Connections committee will partner a young person who has attended job fairs, soft skills training and job-hunting clinics to fill the available paid positions.

For more information employers can contact Tifanie Rudd at t_rudd@m8d2rise.com<mailto:t_rudd@m8d2rise.com> or Regina Glaspie at Regina.Glaspie@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Regina.Glaspie@greensboro-nc.gov>

