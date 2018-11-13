News Release: Celebrate the Season with City-Sponsor Holiday Events

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

Celebrate the Season with City-Sponsor Holiday Events

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – Greensboro offers a wide range of special events and activities this holiday season, including Thanksgiving events, winter festivals, musical performances, dances, giving opportunities, and fun for seniors. And don’t forget your chance to write a letter to or meet Santa. Admission is free unless otherwise noted.

Thanksgiving Events

Fall Festival at Griffin Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/griffin-center>: November 17, 6-9 pm

This family-friendly event includes music, games, and food.

Thanksgiving Potluck Lunch at Smith Senior Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/seniors/smith-senior-center>: Monday, November 19, 11:30 am

Good food and fellowship for individuals 55 and older. Turkey will be provided. Bring a side dish and dessert to share. Special performance by “Black Women Voices of the Triad.” Register by Wednesday, November 14, by calling 336-373-7564.

Turkey Giveaway: Glenwood Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/glenwood-center>, Tuesday, November 20, 4 pm

The David Amerson Defending Hands Foundation will give away one turkey per family in need while supplies last. A family member must be in line to receive a turkey, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Running of the Turkeys at Country Park: November 22, 9:15 am

A Thanksgiving tradition! A family 5K walk and run. Dog friendly. Register online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2frunsignup.com%2fRace%2fEvents%2fNC%2fGreensboro%2frunturkey&____isexternal=true>.

Turkey Day Skins Game at Gillespie Golf Course<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/golf-courses/gillespie-golf-course>: Thursday, November 22, 9 am shotgun start

Cost is $35 per player, which includes green fee, cart fee, and skin pot. Registration required by calling 336-373-5850.

Winter Festivals

Made 4 the Holidays Arts, Crafts and Pottery Show at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.gsofarmersmarket.org%2f&____isexternal=true>:Saturday, November 11 and December 2, 11 am to 4 pm.

Features more than 100 emerging and favorite returning, unique artisans from around the Piedmont and surrounding areas and their locally-made items. The artists bring a variety of handcrafted jewelry, pottery, wood, fiber art, fine art, body care, and packaged, NC-made artisan foods, and so more.

Piedmont Winterfest: LeBauer Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/lebauer-park-center-city-park>, November 16 to January 27, Wednesdays through Mondays

Ice skating and sliding. Kids 5 and under $6; 5-12 years old $8. Regular admission $10 per person. See Winterfest websit<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=http%3a%2f%2fwww.piedmontwinterfest.com%2f&____isexternal=true>e<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=http%3a%2f%2fwww.piedmontwinterfest.com%2f&____isexternal=true> for full schedule and specials.

Festival of Lights: Center City Parks and downtown<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/lebauer-park-center-city-park>, Friday, November 30, 6-9 pm

A 25-year Greensboro tradition. Includes tree lighting in Center City park, a holiday market at LeBauer Park, community sing-a-long and visit from Santa in Hamburger Square, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street.

Candlefest: Greensboro Arboretum<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/gardens/public-gardens>, Saturday, December 1, 6-9 pm

Admission is free with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Stroll through the Greensboro Arboretum by the light of nearly 4,000 luminaries set up by Girl Scouts Carolinas. The night will include a visit with Santa, music throughout the garden, and hot chocolate and s’mores available for purchase. All non-perishables collected will be donated to the Greensboro Urban Ministry’s food bank.

Greensboro Beautiful’s Annual Holiday Greenery Festival : Lewis Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/lewis-center>, December 2, 12-5 pm.

Pick up your greenery, poinsettias, and light balls, and shop the local artisans who will be on hand to make this event a festive holiday experience. There will be free activities for kids, live music, and the fragrance of evergreens in the air.

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Holiday Party at Lindley Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/lindley-center>: Friday, December 7, 10 am to 12 noon

Gift swap and luncheon. Cost is $3 for lunch. Call 336-373-2626 to register.

Holiday Party in LeBauer Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/lebauer-park-center-city-park>: Saturday, December 8, 12-3 pm

Caroling and live holiday music, crafts and games, and a photographer will be on site to take your picture with Santa.

‘Tis the Season: Brown Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/brown-center>, Saturday, December 8, 3-6 pm

A holiday festival for the whole family. Holiday arts and crafts, vendors, pictures with Santa and train rides.

Showing Love Holiday Event at Windsor Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/windsor-center>: December 8, 2-5 pm

Enjoy poetry basketball, cookies and other refreshments, face-painting and gifts.

Concerts & Dances

Greensboro Oratorio Singers Present Handel’s Messiah: Carolina Theatre<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fcarolinatheatre.com%2fevent%2fgso-oratorio-handels-messiah%2f%3foccurrence_id%3d3931&____isexternal=true>, Tuesday, November 27, 7 pm

Holiday Concert in LeBauer Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/lebauer-park-center-city-park>: Thursday, December 6, 6:30-8:30 pm

Music by Sinai Mountain Ramblers, Israeli dance and crafts.

Holiday Dance at Lindley Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/lindley-center>: December 11, 6-8 pm

Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a holiday dance for individuals of all abilities.

Holiday Concert in LeBauer Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Admin/Components/News/News/Add/?navid=5014>: Thursday, December 13, 6:30-9 pm

Storytime with Mrs. Claus, holiday music, and carols by Season’s Best Carolers and Los Hermanos Leonides.

Activities for Seniors

Holiday Cake Contest: Smith Senior Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/seniors/smith-senior-center>, Monday, December 3, 1 pm.

Enter your favorite holiday cake into this tasty contest. You will be judged on creativity, taste and presentation. Please arrive at 12 pm to decorate your table. Not into baking? We need tasters to vote on the winner. Register for the contest by Wednesday, November 28, by calling 336-373-7564.

Christmas Cookie Swap: Smith Senior Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/seniors/smith-senior-center>, Monday, December 10, 1 pm.

Bring a batch or two of your favorite cookies to swap and a copy of the recipe to share. Beverages provided. Please register by Wednesday, December 5, by calling 336-373-7564.

Holiday Lunch Bunch: Lucky 32, Tuesdays, December 11 and 18, 11:15 am

Meet at Lucky 32 or get a ride from the Smith Senior Center at 11 am. Register by Wednesday, December 5, by calling 336-373-7564. Please bring a wrapped gift to exchange.

Create Your Own Christmas Crafts at Smith Senior Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/seniors/smith-senior-center>

Register to participate at least one week in advance of the program by calling 336-373-7564.

* Burlap Ruffle Christmas Wreath: Wednesday, November 28, 1-3 pm, $25

* Deco Mesh Christmas Tree: Wednesday, December 5, 1-3 pm, $25

* Lighted Christmas Balls: Thursday, December 6, 1-3 pm, $15 for four ball. Choose from wire or plastic cups. Please bring four strands of 25 lights with you.

* Lighted Mason Jars with Poinsettias: Friday, December 7, 10 am to 12 noon, $15 for one, $30 for two

* Deco Mesh Christmas Angels: Friday, December 7, 1-3 pm. $10 for two

* Lighted Snowman Wreath: Wednesday, December 12, 1-3 pm, $25

New Year’s Events

New Year, New You Wellness Expo at Griffin Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/griffin-center>: January 12, 2019, 12-4 pm

Come check out a fitness class demo and learn about other wellness opportunities with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Giving and Volunteer Opportunities

Santa’s Workshop

Greensboro Youth Council’s Santa’s Workshop collects new and gently used toys at local libraries, recreation centers, and other locations<www.greensboro-nc.gov/index.aspx?page=1526> until December 8. The gifts will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season.

Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Shopper’s Day

This annual event at the Four Seasons Town Centre provides an opportunity for hundreds of individuals with disabilities and volunteers to interact, gain understanding, and share some holiday cheer. Make a financial contribution online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.gofundme.com%2f33rd-annual-shoppers039-day-event%3ffbclid%3dIwAR0mOodF6JYZKXsd4r_6uiKcVM0c7k1xeCcFN2ocaJAyd3TKdFvYHCsyfTY&____isexternal=true>.

Wreaths Across America at Forest Lawn Cemetery<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/cemeteries/forest-lawn>: December 15, 11 am

Volunteers place wreaths at veterans’ graves to show their gratitude and appreciation during the holiday season.

Everything Santa

Letters to Santa: November 19 through December 10

Children can drop off their letters to Santa at the Greensboro Cultural Center or Griffin, Glenwood, Leonard or Lewis recreation centers. They will receive a return letter in the mail.

Pictures and Cookies with Santa: Windsor Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/recreation-centers/windsor-center>, December 8 and 22, 2-5 pm

Tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list.

Pictures with Santa at Smith Senior Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/seniors/smith-senior-center>: Thursday, December 13, 4-7 pm and December 14, 10 am to 1 pm

Santa and Mrs. Claus invite you to bring your grandchildren, pets, spouse or friends to enjoy milk and cookies and have your picture taken. Pictures are $5 each and will be printed while you wait. (Well-behaved grandchildren and pets are welcome.) No appointment is necessary. For more information, call 336-373-7564.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.