News Release: Celebrate the Halloween Season with the City of Greensboro

Celebrate the Halloween Season with the City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2018) – Enjoy the Halloween season with a slew of free City of Greensboro-sponsored festivals and special events, dances, fun activities for kids and teens, craft classes for kids and adults, and children’s storytimes. For a full listing of activities, visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/12992/36>.

