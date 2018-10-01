News Release: Celebrate the Halloween Season with the City of Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Celebrate the Halloween Season with the City of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2018) – Enjoy the Halloween season with a slew of free City of Greensboro-sponsored festivals and special events, dances, fun activities for kids and teens, craft classes for kids and adults, and children’s storytimes. For a full listing of activities, visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/12992/36>.
