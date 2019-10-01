News Release: Celebrate Halloween with the City of Greensboro

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Celebrate Halloween with the City of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC (October 1, 2019) – The City of Greensboro will celebrate the Halloween season with dozens of free festivals, dances, theater, fun activities for kids and teens, craft classes for all ages, and children’s storytimes. See a complete list of activities at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Halloween.

All events and activities are free unless otherwise noted.

Festivals, Special Events & Dances

* Monster Mash

Glenwood Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?navid=1339>, October 19, 11 am to 2 pm

A family Halloween party with games, story-telling, snacks and plenty of candy for all ages. Bring your own trick-or-treat bucket or bag, and don’t forget to wear your best costume.

* Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat

Peeler Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?navid=1343>, October 19, 1-3 pm

A free day of family fun, games, candy, and prizes in a safe environment.

* Ghoulash!

LeBauer and Center City Parks<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?navid=5014> and Greensboro Cultural Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/arts-culture/greensboro-cultural-center>, October 26, 2-6 pm

A spook-free Halloween event with games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a haunted house by City Arts, game booths, and costume contests.

* Halloween Spooktacular Dance

Barber Park Event Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/rentals-events/barber-park-event-center>, October 29, 6-8 pm

Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a Halloween dance for individuals of all abilities.

* Hallelujah Regale at Windsor Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Admin/Components/News/News/Edit/?navid=1346>: October 30, 6:30-9 pm

A free alternative to Halloween for families to enjoy music, games, face-painting, snacks, a non-scary costume contest and most of all candy. All ages are welcome.

* Halloween Hoopla

Brown Recreation Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?navid=1337>, October 31, 6:30-8:30 pm

A free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, vendors, and more! Children of all ages are welcome.

* Adult Recess: Halloween Edition

Country Park<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-gardens/country-park>, November 1, 6-9 pm

And 21 and older only event. Have all the fun you enjoyed as a kid with hayrides, carnival games, a costume contest, “Thriller” dance-off and more. Adult beverages will be for sale. Parking available at Jaycee Park.

* Truly Terrifying Trailblaze

Lake Higgins<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/the-lakes/lake-higgins>, November 1, 6-8 pm

Bring your family for an evening hike on the Bald Eagle trail along the banks of Lake Higgins. Come in costume to talk about bats, snakes, creepies and crawlies, ghosts and ghouls!! We will learn some of the history of Halloween and the environmental aspects of this haunting holiday as the season is changing from fertile summer to icy winter. Following our hike come gather ’round a cauldron fire and sip hot cider to share faerie tales. Bring your own mug and your scariest ghost stories! Call Lake Higgins Marina at 336-373-3739 to register for this terrifyingly terrific event.

Theater

* The Princess and the Goblin

October 25-27; Friday 7:30 pm; Saturday 11 am and 2 pm; Sunday 2 pm; Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College, 815 West Market St.

When confronting a nasty troupe of goblins (who are more silly than scary) a princess learns how to conquer her fears and become self-reliant. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the show. Treats will be on hand. Tickets: $8. Buy your tickets online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/arts-culture/the-drama-center-5550>.

* Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Plays

October 24-27; Thursday 6:30 pm; Friday and Saturday at 8 pm; Sunday at 2 pm; Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/arts-culture/greensboro-cultural-center>

A showcase from our Playwright’s Forum, this is a series of short plays featuring the spooky and eerie for Halloween. Suggested Donation: $10.

