News Release: Celebrate Earth Day with Greensboro’s New Recycling Game: ‘What Goes Where?’

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053

Celebrate Earth Day with Greensboro’s New Recycling Game: ‘What Goes Where?’

GREENSBORO, NC (April 22, 2022) – How well do you know your waste? Visit greensboronc.recycle.game<greensboronc.recycle.game/> to play the new, interactive “What Goes Where?” game to test your knowledge on how to dispose of various waste items.

“More than a third of what Greensboro residents put in their recycling cart actually doesn’t belong there,” said Waste Reduction Supervisor Tori Carle. “A lot of people tell us they thought they were doing the right thing, but were inadvertently putting trash in the recycling. With our new ‘What Goes Where?’ game, it’s even easier for residents to learn how sort their waste properly, in a fun and interactive way, to help improve our environment!”

You can also download the City’s mobile app, GSO Collects, for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/gso-collects/id1054118105> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=recyclefirst.gov.nc.gso&hl=en_US&gl=US> smartphones.

Using both the web-based game and mobile app, you can challenge yourself on how to recycle or dispose of materials correctly, such as aluminum foil, batteries, and plastic bags. Simply drag and drop the material to the waste disposal location of your choice – recycling, landfill, yard waste, bulk pickup, household hazardous waste and — and you’ll soon learn how much you really know.

Residents will also be able to share their skills with friends and family to show off how well they know recycling. Make sure to tag @GSOGoesGreen on social media if you share your results.

For more information, contact Carle at tori.carle@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:tori.carle@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2053.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>