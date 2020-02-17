News Release: Camp Joy Registration Now Underway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Camp Joy Registration Now Underway

GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2020) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation section is now taking registrations for Camp Joy, an inclusive day camp for people five and older. The cost is $65 per week. Registration applications are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/campjoy.

Camp Joy provides a traditional camp experience, with arts and crafts, swimming, and other activities. Camp runs between June and August. July 13-17 is a blended mobility week for individuals with physical disabilities. A camper may bring a personal assistant.

For more information about Parks and Recreation Summer Camp, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamps. For information about Camp Joy, contact Parks and Recreation AIR Coordinator Sharon Williams at Sharon.Williams@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2954.

