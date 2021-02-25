News Release: Call for Artists: Chalk Walk 2021

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

Call for Artists: Chalk Walk 2021

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department is looking for artists of all ages and skill levels to join Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition to be held March 13 and 14 at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. The cost is $10 to reserve a five-by-five-foot drawing space. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=ENGCWWNT> by March 5.

There are categories for individual youth (17 years and under), individual adults (18 years and up), and teams of up to four people of any age. Artwork will be judged by local art professionals, and a crowd favorite will be chosen by visitors during the event. Artists will complete their original chalk art designs on Saturday, March 13. Members of the public will be invited for take a socially-distanced stroll through the garden and enjoy the art and outdoors and vote for their favorite piece on Sunday, March 14, 11 am to 1 pm.

For more information, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-2964.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.