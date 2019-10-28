News Release: Caldcleugh Hosts Squash Cooking Class November 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Caldcleugh Hosts Squash Cooking Class November 19

GREENSBORO, NC (October 28, 2019) – The Caldcleugh Organic Outreach Garden presents “Squash, Spice and Everything Nice,” a cooking class, 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesday, November 19, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. This class is free, with a suggested donation of $5. Seats are limited. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov> to reserve your spot.

The class will be taught by Jordan Fowler, gardener at Caldcleugh’s Organic Outreach Garden. Join us for an interactive cooking class to learn the wonderful flavor squashes can add to dishes and the spices that can enhance your meals in surprising ways. Donations collected enable City Arts to provide quality educational classes throughout the year.

