News Release: Caldcleugh Hosts ‘Rolling in Dough’ Cooking Class February 25

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Caldcleugh Hosts ‘Rolling in Dough’ Cooking Class February 25

GREENSBORO, NC (February 11, 2020) – The Caldcleugh Organic Outreach Garden presents “Rolling in Dough,” a cooking class, from 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesday, February 25, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. This class is free, with a suggested donation of $5. Seats are limited. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov> to reserve your spot.

The interactive bread making and baking class will be taught by Jordan Fowler, gardener at Caldcleugh’s Organic Outreach Garden. Recipes will include baked goods for any time of the day, so you can live on bread alone. Donations collected enable City Arts to provide quality educational classes throughout the year.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.