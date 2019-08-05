News Release: Caldcleugh Hosts Bean Cooking Class August 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Caldcleugh Hosts Bean Cooking Class August 20
GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – The Caldcleugh Organic Outreach Garden presents “What to Do With All These Beans,” a cooking class, from 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesday, August 20, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. This class is free, with a suggested donation of $5. Seats are limited. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov> to reserve your spot.
The class will be taught by Jordan Fowler, gardener at Caldcleugh’s Organic Outreach Garden. Beans are versatile and healthy, but often overlooked. They are not just for growing giant bean stalks. Learn a variety of recipes using beans that will leave you wondering why you haven’t cooked with them more before. All produce will come from the Caldcleugh Organic Outreach Garden. Donations collected enable City Arts to provide quality educational classes throughout the year.
