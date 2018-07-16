News Release: Business Nominations Sought for Outstanding Achievement Awards

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Business Nominations Sought for Outstanding Achievement Awards

(GREENSBORO, NC – July 16, 2018) – As part of Greensboro’s fourth annual Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week September 24-28, the City is soliciting nominations for outstanding achievements in the local advancement of minority- and women-owned businesses.

Fill out and submit this online form to nominate a minority or women-owned business or individual who has demonstrated leadership and commitment to promoting the inclusion of all segments of the business population.

One winner will be selected for each of the following industry categories: construction, professional services, goods, and other services. Information about each category is located on the online form. Nomination deadline is August 31.

Winners will be recognized during the annual MED Week Awards Dinner, this year being held on September 27.

For more information, call the City’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Office at 336-373-2674 or this Web page .

