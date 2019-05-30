News Release: Burnt Poplar Road Closure Set for May 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Burnt Poplar Road Closure Set for May 31

GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2019) – Beginning at 9 am Friday, May 31, Burnt Poplar Road from Citation Court to Boulder Road will be closed for utility work. The job is expected to be complete by sunset, weather permitting. Drivers should avoid the area.

