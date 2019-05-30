News Release: Burnt Poplar Road Closure Set for May 31

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7245
Burnt Poplar Road Closure Set for May 31
GREENSBORO, NC (May 30, 2019) – Beginning at 9 am Friday, May 31, Burnt Poplar Road from Citation Court to Boulder Road will be closed for utility work. The job is expected to be complete by sunset, weather permitting. Drivers should avoid the area.
