News Release: Burlington Rd Fatal Crash Update

UPDATE(Nov. 7): The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Virginia Reid, W/F 51 years old, of Greensboro, NC.

Fatal Crash in the 3800 Block of Burlington Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (11-07-2019) – On 11-06-2019 at 6:58 pm Greensboro Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 3800 block of Burlington Rd.

Mr. Kenneth Hodge (Gibsonville, NC) was operating his 2008 Hyundai Elantra east on Burlington Rd from Penry Rd, when he crashed into a pedestrian that was on the outside through lane of Burlington Rd.

The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. The identification of the pedestrian is being held, pending next of kin notification.

Mr. Hodge was arrested for DWI. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation. Burlington Rd was closed for a brief period of time, but has since re-opened.

