News Release: Bur-Mil Park Death Investigation

Bur-Mil Park Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2021) – On June 15 at 10:27 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the Big Loop Trail at Bur-Mil Park in reference to a unknown problem person down call. Upon arrival officers located an unconscious adult male on the trail. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Greensboro Police Detectives will conduct a death investigation. At this time there does not appear to be anything suspicious related to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

