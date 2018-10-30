News Release: Brown Recreation Center Hosts Kids Basketball Clinic November 13-15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Liz Lennon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2920

Brown Recreation Center Hosts Kids Basketball Clinic November 13-15

GREENSBORO, NC (October 30, 2018) – Brown Recreation Center will host the Future Ballers’ Basketball Clinic for kids 8-12, from 6-7:30 pm, November 13-15, at 302 E. Vandalia Rd. This program is free but registration is required.

Players will practice shooting, offensive and defensive moves, ball handling, and dribbling skills. Register at the recreation center. For more information, call 336-373-2920.

