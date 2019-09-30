News Release: Brown Recreation Center Hosts Financial Education Class October 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Brown Recreation Center Hosts Financial Education Class October 14

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2019) – Brown Recreation Center, along with Financial Education Partners, will host a free financial seminar from 6:30-7:30 pm, Monday, October 14, at the center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

This session will help adults become more fiscally fit and knowledgeable in areas such as financial freedom, college planning, social security, and more. For more information, contact Graham Jones with Financial Education Partners at 336-288-8788 or graham@feonline.org<mailto:graham@feonline.org>.

