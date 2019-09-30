News Release: Brown Recreation Center Hosts Financial Education Class October 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Graham Jones
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-288-8788
Brown Recreation Center Hosts Financial Education Class October 14
GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2019) – Brown Recreation Center, along with Financial Education Partners, will host a free financial seminar from 6:30-7:30 pm, Monday, October 14, at the center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.
This session will help adults become more fiscally fit and knowledgeable in areas such as financial freedom, college planning, social security, and more. For more information, contact Graham Jones with Financial Education Partners at 336-288-8788 or graham@feonline.org<mailto:graham@feonline.org>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.