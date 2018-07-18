News Release: Brown Recreation Center Hosts Community Enrichment Festival August 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Brown Recreation Center Hosts Community Enrichment Festival August 4

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2018) – Brown Recreation Center will hold a Community Enrichment Festival from 2-5 pm, Saturday, August 4, at 302 E. Vandalia Rd. This free event will be an afternoon of games, fitness, fun and food. Small business and nonprofit groups will be there to promote resources available to the community.

Try a free 30-minute fitness class:

2:15-2:45 pm – Zumba Fitness

3:00-3:30 pm – Soul Line Dance

3:45-4:15 pm – AHOY (Adding Health to Our Years) Fitness

4:30-5:00 pm – Boot Camp Fitness

Bank of America, TSR Kids, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Khalid Youth Club, ARC of Greensboro, Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, AARP, Just One Foundation, Life Center Church and Back 2 Basic Tutoring will be on hand to show residents what services they provide.

Food will be available for a fee from Apple Babies Gourmet Apples, Carolina Finest Food Truck and WOW What a Drink.

