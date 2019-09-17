News Release: Brandt Street Lane Closure beginning September 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Brandt Street Lane Closure beginning September 18

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – Beginning Wednesday, September 18 through Thursday, October 31 Brandt Street will have occasional lane closures from the intersection of Immanuel Road to the intersection of W. Meadowview Road due to water line rehabilitation from 9 am to 4 pm daily. These closures are part of the Waterline Epoxy Rehabilitation Project. This work is subject to change due to inclement weather or last minute schedule changes. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WaterRehab.

