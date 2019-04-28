News Release: Bramlet Place Traffic Fatality Investigation Update

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: (336)574-4002

Bramlet Place Traffic Fatality Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2019) – On Sunday April 28, 2019 at approximately 4:31 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department received a call for service in reference to an automobile collision involving a pedestrian at the residence of 4123 Bramlet Place. The incident involved Bourham Bassirou, B/M/7 who was playing in and around a 1989 Nissan truck in the driveway of 4123 Bramlet Place. The vehicle was taken out of gear in addition to the release of the emergency brake resulting in the death of the child who was run over by the vehicle.

The family of the deceased has been notified by the Greensboro Police Department. The collision is under investigation by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. It has been 40 days since the last traffic fatality.

