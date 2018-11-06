News Release: Boxing Gym Hosts Community Meetings November 16 and December 14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Boxing Gym Hosts Community Meetings November 16 and December 14

GREENSBORO, NC (November 6, 2018) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation will hold community input meetings about the Al Lowe Boxing Center from 5:30-7 pm, Fridays, November 16, and December 14, in the boxing center, 2907 Springwood Dr. Boxing center and recreation center patrons are invited to drop in any time to tell Parks and Recreation staff what they think about the gym, facility improvements and new amenities, and equipment or programs they would like to see offered.

