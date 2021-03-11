News Release: Blocks of South Elm Street Closed March 15-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-433-7246

Blocks of South Elm Street Closed March 15-19

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2021) – South Elm Street will be closed to through traffic from Whittington Street to Eugene Street for railroad overpass maintenance March 15-19. Drivers that need to access businesses or other buildings on this street will be allowed. Other drivers should plan an alternate route.

