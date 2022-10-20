News Release: Block of Friendly Avenue Downtown Closed October 24

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: David Ortega
Block of Friendly Avenue Downtown Closed October 24
GREENSBORO, NC (October 24, 2022) – Friendly Avenue, between Davie and Elm Streets, will be closed Monday, October 24, from 9 am to 5 pm to allow for a crane to be set up. Drivers should avoid the area.
Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/info-center/road-closures> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.
